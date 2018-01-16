Better Call Saul season 3 gag reel: From Kim's coughs to Gus' gaffes

Better Call Saul‘s third season ended tragically in raging fire and seeming death. But you’ve had a solid seven months to grieve, and now it’s time to laugh.

Tuesday’s release of season 3 on DVD/Blu-Ray comes complete with a blooper reel amassed over the course of filming those episodes of AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel featuring shady lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). You can chuckle or chortle as drug lord/fast-food restaurateur Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) struggles to make a basket with a piece of trash, Odenkirk has trouble opening a door, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) coughs her way out of a scene, Chuck (Michael McKean) gets cozy with a piece of tape, and Mike (Jonathan Banks) needs to put a hit on his own crotch. Check it out above.

Season 4 of Better Call Saul is slated to debut later this year. To see what Saul co-creator Peter Gould had to say about the end of season 3 and beginning of season 4, click here.