America’s Next Top Model is getting back into the groove of tradition — literally — for its new batch of episodes.

Above, EW can exclusively reveal the new opening credits for cycle 24, which feature the return of Tyra Banks and the classic theme song (those familiar ‘na-na’ chants come in toward the end after sitting last cycle out) that has been remixed and revamped many times throughout the reality series’ 15-year run.

Cycle 24 debuted its first episode Jan. 9, introducing 14 fresh faces to the ANTM family (all of whom can be seen in the credits above). For the first time in the show’s history, Banks, who returned as head judge for the first time since 2015, opened the competition up to models of all ages. Thus, on the premiere episode, three women above the age of 27 joined the cast–including one surprise addition, 42-year-old grandmother Erin Green, at the end of the episode.

“This is in alignment with me always wanting to break down barriers when it comes to beauty and acceptance,” Banks previously told EW of the casting decision. “As you get older and as your face and hair show signs of age, there’s beauty in that, too, and it kind of pisses me off that men aren’t running to dye their hair as fast as women are. So many male models work forever with salt-and-pepper hair, and I see 20-year-olds going, ‘Oh my god, he’s so hot!’”

“I’m like, screw that mess, now it’s time to celebrate the women,” she finished. “As we mature, we get better… so why cut off that age?”

In the weeks ahead, ANTM fans can look forward to a RuPaul’s Drag Race crossover, former judge Nigel Barker coming back to helm a shoot inspired by a fan-favorite challenge from a previous cycle, and a special appearance from cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille.

New episodes of America’s Next Top Model air Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch cycle 24’s opening credits above.