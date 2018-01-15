The Bachelor sneak peek: Bibiana's romantic setup gets hijacked

Oh, Bibiana. The struggle is real.

After week two of The Bachelor saw Bibiana struggle to get some time with Arie — which ultimately resulted in her blowing up on Krystal — week three doesn’t look like it’s going much better. EW has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode, which sees Bibiana really put in the effort to get some alone time with Arie. She sets up a bed in the driveway of Bachelor mansion, along with a telescope so that the two can stargaze together, because what’s more romantic than that, right? But here’s the thing: Bibiana’s not the one that gets to enjoy her own work.

After setting up the mini-date, Bibiana goes looking for Arie, and by the time she finds him, he’s enjoying her setup — which he maybe thought was put there by the producers? — with another woman. Talk about a plan backfiring.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.