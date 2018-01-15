The Bachelor: Twitter wigs out over that ponytail pull

The Bachelor producers have schemed up odd dates over the years, but they took things to hair-raising new heights on Monday night’s episode when they forced a group of women vying for Bachelor Arie’s heart to compete in wrestling matches (oh, wait, sorry, “wrestling fights”).

On the wrestling date, the women present learned some moves from the ladies of GLOW (not Alison Brie, but actual lady wrestlers from the 1980s). Little Egypt, the gorgeous lady of wrestling leading the lesson, was not there for any fun and games, and her tactics immediately attracted some online ire.

But nothing received more attention than a moment when she had her fellow instructor pull contestant Tia’s ponytail until Tia became so angry she cried.

Twitter was not having it, erupting in a chorus of criticism, calling out the instructor for pulling a woman’s ponytail for no perceptible reason. Leading the charge was former Bachelor contestant (and Tia’s Arkansas BFF) Raven Gates.

Read on for a sampling of tweets.

I 👏🏼 WISH 👏🏼 A 👏🏼 BISH 👏🏼 WOULD 👏🏼 PULL 👏🏼 MY 👏🏼 PONYTAIL #THEBACHELOR — Raven Gates (@ravengates09) January 16, 2018

If I was Tia and that women pulled my ponytail #THEBACHELOR pic.twitter.com/3UwzhOPCS4 — Brittanyy (@love_life309) January 16, 2018

OH HELL NAH don't pull my ponytail #TheBachelor — STARGIRL (@sabrinaaboulos) January 16, 2018

I’m here sitting on my couch ready to fight these old ladies & it wasn’t even my ponytail they pulled. Step the hellll off. #TheBachelor — Bach Bracket (@bachbrack) January 16, 2018

IF I WAS TIA & the BISH GRABBED MY PONYTAIL #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/Fu9CQkgBrS — Sara Dalluge (@saradalluge) January 16, 2018