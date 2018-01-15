Shadowhunters first look: Chai Hansen joins season 3 as Jordan Kyle

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

At San Diego Comic-Con last summer, Shadowhunters revealed that its third season would include a fan favorite from the books: Jordan Kyle. And now, EW can exclusively reveal that Chai Hansen will be taking on the role.

Additionally, EW has a first look at Jordan Kyle’s arrival, and not surprisingly, it involves Simon. As fans of the books know, Simon and Jordan become friends and even roommates, despite the fact that Jordan has a secret. But will the same plot unfold on the show? “Jordan comes into Simon’s life in a fun, unexpected way,” showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer tell EW. “The two instantly hit it off, but we soon find out there’s a lot more to Jordan than meets the eye, and repercussions that affect more than just Simon.”

Get a look at Simon and Jordan’s introduction below:

John Medland/Freeform

Hansen, who also stars in the upcoming Netflix series Monkey, will join the show in its upcoming third season, which premieres March 20 on Freeform.