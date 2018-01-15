Lifetime announces Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV movie

Lifetime has put a film chronicling the romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle into development, the cable network announced Sunday at the 2018 winter TCA press tour. Casting is currently underway.

Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story is being described as the romantic tale of a beloved prince and his new fiancée. The film will trace Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship from the day they met to the overwhelming media attention surrounding their eventual engagement, which was announced in November. It will also touch on their courtship after they were set up by mutual friends and depict Markle’s life as a divorced American actress.

Menhaj Huda, who helmed an episode of E!’s fictional Royal Family series The Royals last year, is on hand to direct. Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are executive producers.

No premiere date has been set, but the film appears destined for a May launch, in the lead-up to the May 19 royal wedding. After all, this is not Lifetime’s first movie in this particular area: The network previously produced William & Kate: The Movie, about the build-up to the wedding between Prince William of Wales and Kate Middleton, and it premiered just 11 days before the big day in 2011.

Prince Harry and Markle capped their year-and-a-half-long whirlwind romance with an anticipated engagement announcement last fall, via Clarence House. “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month,” the statement read. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story will premiere in 2018.