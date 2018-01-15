Kevin (Probably) Saves the World sneak peek: Yvette smites Kevin

As far as Yvette is concerned, there’s still a lot we don’t know about her. After all, it wasn’t until Kevin (Probably) Saves the World‘s midseason finale that we discovered that she could show herself to people if she wanted. And if you really think about it, she’s sure to have any number of other tricks up her sleeve. One of those tricks? Smiting.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, in which Yvette isn’t too happy with Kevin. See, after she decided to show herself to Tyler in Laos, Tyler became obsessed. He’s sure he’s found the love of his life. And so to help Tyler through the very complicated situation, Kevin took it upon himself to pretend to be the woman Tyler met and write him a letter or two. So yeah, Yvette’s not happy with Kevin right now, and as a result, she smites him. No, that doesn’t mean she kills him. It’s much more complicated than that.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.