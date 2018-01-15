ER is finally streaming on Hulu

The longstanding streaming drought is finally over for one of the most popular network dramas of the modern era. ER began streaming in full on Hulu this weekend.

ER debuted on NBC in 1994. Its fast pace and kinetic energy redefined the terms of medical dramas. With 330 episodes over 15 seasons, ER became the longest-running medical drama on TV and was nominated for 124 Emmy Awards, still a record for dramas (it won 23). Notably, ER also helped ignite the careers of stars like George Clooney and Julianna Margulies.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show,” Clooney said in a statement. “I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors, and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly, I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu.”

Clooney’s relationship with the streaming giant also goes a bit deeper than the trip down memory lane. On Sunday, Hulu confirmed the actor will be producing, directing, and starring in an adaptation of Catch-22 for them.

Ahead of ER‘s series finale in 2009, EW spoke with the broadcast executives who originally made it happen. Read that here.