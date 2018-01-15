Stephen Colbert likens Trump to 'racist Rumpelstiltskin'

TONIGHT: Trump is literally turning into a fairytale villain. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/8QwW1eQfur — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 16, 2018

Stephen Colbert blasted President Trump with a fairy-tale-inspired insult Monday for reportedly referring to African nations as “s‑‑‑hole countries” during an immigration meeting, and then attempting to deny the remark.

“It’s day 4 of ‘S‑‑‑hole Gate,’” Colbert said in his Late Show monologue, adding that he was “confident that’s going to be bleeped because CBS has higher standards than the president.”

He went on to call out Trump’s oddly worded denial, in which the POTUS tweeted, “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.”

“He’s like the racist Rumpelstiltskin,” Colbert quipped. Taking on a singsong voice and dancing a sinister jig, he continued, “Unless ye guess my racist speech, the president ye shall not impeach.”

