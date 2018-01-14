Sean Bean, Ryan Kwanten ready for war in new The Oath trailer

Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean and True Blood’s Ryan Kwanten are back on television. The new trailer for Crackle’s The Oath, created by Hawaii Five-O’s Joe Halperin, sees the pair as corrupt cops caught amidst a war of police gangs.

As Steve Hammond, Kwanten portrays the leader of the Ravens, a group of said dirty cops who both rob the bank and then turn back to save it. The problem is, someone’s caught on to their dealings and wants them to stop “cops on the take working with high-level drug dealers.” The alternative is jail. So, the Ravens must play the game until they can figure a way out.

Bean is shown as Tom, an ex-convict and Steve’s father, in The Oath, which “takes ‎an unforgiving look at the complicated dynamics in these organizations and documents the lives of those willing to risk it all, to have it all.”

Rounding out the cast are Cory Hardrict (American Sniper), Katrina Law (Training Day), Arlen Escarpeta (The Magicians), J.J. Soria (Animal Kingdom), Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries), Eve Mauro (CSI Miami), Kwame Patterson (The Wire), Linda Purl (Homeland) and Elisabeth Röhm (Law & Order).

Halperin, who worked for 17 years as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central for 17 years, executive produces the series with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Todd Hoffman, Dennis Kim, and Anne Clements. Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot) and Luis Prieto (StartUp) direct.

Crackle

The Oath will premiere all 10 episodes of its first season on Crackle on Thursday, March 8. See the new trailer and poster above.