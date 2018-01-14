Star Trek: Discovery first look at freaky new aliens

Star Trek: Discovery‘s latest episode is introducing some new aliens into the United Federation of Planets.

Below are first-look images of an Andorian, a Tellurite, and a Klingon — all of which will appear in the Jan. 14 episode “The Wolf Inside.”

“As the Discovery crew continues to try to navigate their way back home from the Mirror Universe, Tyler and Burnham find themselves on their most challenging mission yet — facing off with a rebel faction of Andorians, Tellurites, and a familiar ivory-skinned Klingon,” said showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg. “Of course, we couldn’t travel all the way there and not feature at least one proper Mirror-Universe goatee. ‘The Wolf Inside’ is a nonstop ride that crescendos to a mind-bending confrontation that we hope will leave the audience cheering for more.”

Check out the images below:

Jan Thijs/CBS

Jan Thijs/CBS

Jan Thijs/CBS

Discovery returned last week with an acclaimed episode — see our review — taking the crew into the Mirror Universe, which was first introduced in The Original Series.

