Bill Murray makes surprise SNL appearance as Steve Bannon

Saturday Night Live returned from its holiday hiatus with a bang.

The episode hosted by actor Sam Rockwell — who just won the Golden Globe for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missoouri — got off to star studded start with Bill Murray popping up as Steve Bannon in a spoof of Morning Joe.

In the cold open, Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) and Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) discuss the week’s headlines (and exhibit some sexual tension) before turning to interview author Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen) about his recent book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. When asked if there was anything he didn’t include in the sensational tell-all, Wolff mentioned “baby races,” where the president would place a bowl of gold fish crackers as a reward and have “babies of different ethnicities” race for them, betting a “thousand bucks on the black one.”

Then Bill Murray made a surprise cameo as former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Peeling back SNL‘s usual Grim Reaper hood to reveal his new form, Murray/Bannon talked about himself a bunch in the third person and protested that “no one gets the Bannon fired, no one.” He went on to share that he’s “working on a web series for Crackle” and coming out with a line of barn jackets and a skin care line for the spring.

As if that wasn’t enough, Leslie Jones popped up next as Oprah Winfrey to discuss her presidential campaign. “I’m a celebrity so I’m qualified,” said Jones as Winfrey before adding that there’s only one job in the world more powerful than president and that’s being Oprah.

