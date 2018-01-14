Mark Wahlberg may have donated his seven-figure All the Money in the World reshoot fee to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, but Aidy Bryant reminded Saturday Night Live viewers that the issues behind the controversy remain alive and well.

Appearing as herself on “Weekend Update,” Bryant took the dramatic reshoot wage gap between Wahlberg and Michelle Williams as her primary topic of discussion. On Tuesday, USA Today reported that Wahlberg received $1.5 million while Williams made less than $1,000 for returning to re-film key scenes with Christopher Plummer in the kidnapping drama. Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey, who was removed from Ridley Scott’s film after multiple sexual assault allegations were made against him.

“Everyone’s talking about how women should negotiate harder and ask for more money, and that’s true,” Bryant said to “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost. “And, I really think women are ready to do that, but I feel like maybe, just maybe, men could be just like [a little] more [decent].”

Additional reporting by USA Today indicated that Wahlberg, who is represented by the same agency as Williams in WME, refused to approve Plummer as Spacey’s replacement without securing a seven-figure payment. (Reps for Wahlberg and WME did not respond to EW’s request for comment at the time.) Backlash against the Oscar-nominated actor grew, with the likes of Jessica Chastain, Judd Apatow, and Critics’ Choice Awards host Olivia Munn sharply criticizing the reported disparity.

On Saturday, as the controversy continued to swell, Wahlberg announced he was donating his entire reshoot fee to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which was established to provide legal support for those who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace or in pursuit of their careers. “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation,” he said in a statement. “I 100 percent support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

Jost pointed Wahlberg’s donation out to Bryant, but the SNL cast member wasn’t exactly impressed. “Yes, and that’s great,” she said of the donation. “That’s the right thing to do, but it would be so cool if it didn’t take a weeklong public shaming to do the right thing. Maybe do a daily private shaming, which is what I have done my entire f—ing life.”

Williams, for her part, has celebrated the sequence of events. “Today isn’t about me,” she said in a statement. “My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”