Sam Rockwell sings and dances through his ‘SNL’ opening monologue

Sam Rockwell is having a pretty good start to 2018 – after winning a Golden Globe last weekend for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the actor kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting stint with a little song and dance.
“Most of you probably know me as that guy from that movie – not the main guy but the other guy,” he joked in his opening monologue, before wondering if he’s a big shot now that he’s an award winner. “Did I just go from actor to big-ass deal?” he asked the audience. “I’m just as surprised as you are.”
Rockwell then decided to just go “full leading man” and launched into a singing, dancing, ninja-fighting run through the SNL studio.
That leading-man showcase almost included a kiss with Cecily Strong, but she told Rockwell, “We can’t do kissing scenes anymore — we had a whole HR meeting about it.” (Leslie Jones, however, had no qualms — “You know I didn’t go to that meeting,” she said, before planting one on him.)
Watch a portion of the sketch above — this post will be updated with the full video once it’s available.
Stay tuned to EW.com for more SNL coverage, including our full recap of Rockwell’s episode.
Comments