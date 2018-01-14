Sam Rockwell sings and dances through his ‘SNL’ opening monologue

"Most of you probably know me as 'that' guy from 'that' movie. Not the main guy, but the other guy." #SNL #SamRockwell pic.twitter.com/dpKAPld3Nb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2018

Sam Rockwell is having a pretty good start to 2018 – after winning a Golden Globe last weekend for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the actor kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting stint with a little song and dance.

“Most of you probably know me as that guy from that movie – not the main guy but the other guy,” he joked in his opening monologue, before wondering if he’s a big shot now that he’s an award winner. “Did I just go from actor to big-ass deal?” he asked the audience. “I’m just as surprised as you are.”

Rockwell then decided to just go “full leading man” and launched into a singing, dancing, ninja-fighting run through the SNL studio.

That leading-man showcase almost included a kiss with Cecily Strong, but she told Rockwell, “We can’t do kissing scenes anymore — we had a whole HR meeting about it.” (Leslie Jones, however, had no qualms — “You know I didn’t go to that meeting,” she said, before planting one on him.)

Watch a portion of the sketch above — this post will be updated with the full video once it’s available.

Stay tuned to EW.com for more SNL coverage, including our full recap of Rockwell’s episode.