Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb during SNL sketch

Frances McDormand may have been unnecessarily bleeped by the censors during her Golden Globes acceptance speech, but Sam Rockwell had the opposite problem while hosting Saturday Night Live.

The actor accidentally dropped an F-bomb during the live broadcast in a sketch in which he plays the host of a PBS science series who gets a frustrated when his student guests (Cecily Strong and Mikey Day) don’t follow what he’s trying to teach them.

“You can’t be this f—ing stupid!” he tells them, to gasps from the crowd and shocked reactions from his costars. He added, “I’m sorry,” before continuing on with the sketch.

Yow! Sam Rockwell just dropped the f-bomb live on @nbcsnl – on live coast to coast TV! pic.twitter.com/mHGWxN7jw7 — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 14, 2018

SNL has seen a fair number of accidental F-bombs over its lengthy history — most recently, Kristen Stewart dropped one during her opening monologue last year when she said, “We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f—ing thing ever.”

Head here for a full history of SNL’s F-bombs. This post will be updated with the full (bleeped, we’re sure) sketch once it’s available.