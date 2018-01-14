Lucifer first look: Lucifer and Pierce are… getting married?!

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Lucifer and Pierce are going to become closer than ever in an upcoming episode of Lucifer — and EW has an exclusive first look.

When an ecstasy cook-turned-chemistry teacher is found murdered in a quiet Los Angeles suburb, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his frenemy Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) will go undercover as a couple to help track down the killer, which should be interesting considering, well, they’re not very fond of one another.

“When Lucifer and Pierce are forced to go above and beyond to solve a murder in Suburbia, uh… there goes the neighborhood,” executive producer Ildy Modrovich jokes to EW.

The episode, which is slated to air Jan. 29, is titled “Till Death Do Us Part.”

Erik Voake/Fox

Lucifer airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.