Hulu sets premiere date for final season of Casual

Hulu has set a premiere date for the fourth — and last — season of Casual.

The intimate half-hour series, which balances comedic and dramatic elements in its exploration of tightly knit adult siblings looking for love in the dating-app era, will begin its final, eight-episode stretch July 31. Michaela Watkins and Tommy Dewey star alongside Tara Lynne Barr, Nyasha Hatendi, and Julie Berman, with Frances Conroy recurring as the family matriarch.

Hulu announced in October of last year that Casual, as one of the streamer’s first original series, would have the chance to end on its own terms despite its low profile. The next month, the streamer officially canceled Difficult People, which premiered around the same time as Casual in 2015 to similar acclaim, declining to give it a fourth season.

Casual emerged with a solid creative pedigree and, through consistently strong reviews, helped put Hulu on the programming map. The show was co-developed by creator Zander Lehmann and Oscar nominee Jason Reitman (Up in the Air), who directed the pilot as well as episodes from subsequent seasons. The first season also netted a surprise Golden Globe nomination for best television series, musical or comedy. “I don’t want to overstate what nominations mean, but it puts us on the map in terms of our original productions,” Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins said at the time.

The premiere date update for Casual came as part of a wave of announcements Hulu made during the winter 2018 TCA press tour. The streamer also revealed the premiere date and dropped a teaser for the second season of its award-winning juggernaut The Handmaid’s Tale, and confirmed its partnership with producer-star George Clooney for a Catch-22 limited series.