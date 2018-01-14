Halsey took to the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend to fulfill a life-long dream — and G-Eazy joined in the fun.

Off the back of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour, Halsey took the spot as the musical guest on the late-night show, performing “Bad At Love” on the first episode of show this year. The singer donned a yellow fur coat and huge hoop earrings for the rendition.

Halsey shared her excitement prior to the performance posting on a pic on Instagram with the caption, “The biggest of all dreams come true. IM PLAYING F—ING SNL!!!!! @nbcsnl I CANT BELIEVE THIS.”

She later returned to the stage in a revealing little black dress for a seductive performance of “Him & I” with rapper G-Easy complete with dry ice infusions. The duo even shared a quick kiss at the end of the number.

