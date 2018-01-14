George Clooney will star in and produce Catch-22 for Hulu

George Clooney is headed to Hulu.

Clooney will executive produce and star in Catch-22, a six-part limited series based on the novel of the same name. Here’s the official word from Hulu: “Catch-22 is the story of the incomparable, artful dodger, Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier in World War II who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service. Yet if Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid his military assignments, he’ll be in violation of Catch-22, a hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.”

Clooney will direct the series, which will go into production sometime this year. He will also play Col. Cathcart.

“Catch-22 is a rare story that has withstood the test of time, not only as a literary masterpiece, but as a story that still resonates in today’s political and social conversation,” said Hulu chief content officer Joel Stillerman in a statement. “These are exactly the types of stories we want to be programming at Hulu, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with George Clooney, Paramount TV and this phenomenal group of creatives to bring one of the most well-known books of all time to viewers in a way that has never been seen before.”

In 1970, Catch-22 was adapted for the big screen and starred Alan Arkin, Martin Balsam, and Richard Benjamin. It was directed by Mike Nichols.