Conan to film special in Haiti after Trump's 's---hole' insult

Conan O’Brien was one of many Americans who were unhappy to read the reports that President Donald Trump called some foreign nations, including Haiti, “s—hole” countries — an insult that has been met with outrage and charges of racism. (Trump and Republican officials have disputed the exact comment, and today, Trump declared, “I am not a racist.”) But the host of Conan is not just doing a monologue about it, he’s hopping on a plane and letting cameras roll for an hourlong special.

O’Brien will take his TBS late-night talk show on the road again, this time to Haiti, to film a special episode of his show under the Conan Without Borders banner, the network confirmed on Sunday. And O’Brien, who shared the news first on Twitter, sounds ready to reestablish ties with the Caribbean nation in his own way.

“Still reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti, which means I’ll love it,” he tweeted. “Headed to Haiti later this week to explore and make some new friends. Stay tuned for my report. #ConanWithoutBorders”

The airdate of the special has not been scheduled yet.

Over the last few years, O’Brien has hosted specials in countries across the globe, including Israel, Germany, South Korea, and Qatar.