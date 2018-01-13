James Cameron addresses Eliza Dushku’s claim True Lies stunt coordinator molested her

James Cameron has addressed allegations made by Eliza Dushku that she was sexually molested by a stunt coordinator on the set of his film True Lies, praising the actress for her bravery in coming forward.
“Eliza is very brave for speaking up,” Cameron told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Saturday, where he was promoting his AMC series Visionaries. “Had I known about it, there would’ve been no mercy.”
On Saturday, the 37-year-old actress alleged in a Facebook post that one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators, Joel Kramer, molested her during the filming of the Cameron-directed 1994 film when she was 12 years old. Kramer has denied the allegations, calling them “atrocious lies” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
“I remember, so clearly 25 years later, how Joel Kramer made me feel special, how he methodically built my and my parents’ trust, for months grooming me,” she wrote in an emotional post on her Facebook page, claiming that Kramer had brought her to his Miami hotel room “with a promise to my parent that he would take me for a swim at the stunt crew’s hotel pool and for my first sushi meal thereafter.” However, she claims that Kramer placed her on one of the room’s two hotel beds, disappearing into the bathroom before emerging naked, with a small hand towel over his genitals. Dushku alleges that Kramer then laid on top of her and “rubbed all over me” until he climaxed.
Here are Cameron’s comments in full:
Comments