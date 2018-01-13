Hulu: What's coming and going in February

One Tree Hill fans will be overjoyed to see what’s on the list of Hulu’s February 2018 releases. All nine seasons left Netflix back in October, but they’ve found a new streaming home alongside Cougar Town, Everwood, Broad City season 4, and Archer season 5.

Jeff Daniels also stars in a new Hulu original series, The Looming Tower, that’s making its debut on the platform on Feb. 28. Alec Baldwin, Peter Sarsgaard, and Michael Stuhlbarg feature in the 10-episode drama about the rise of Osama bin Laden and how an FBI-CIA rivalry might’ve inadvertently influenced the events of 9/11.

On the movie side of Hulu’s February selections are a few films you might’ve missed in 2017 that are worth a look.

There’s Beach Rats, director Eliza Hittman’s sophomore feature about a teen navigating his summer in Brooklyn and his secret online flirtations with older men. Detroit — Kathryn Bigelow’s film set against the backdrop of the infamous Detroit Riots — brings John Boyega to Hulu, while Tom of Finland brings to life one of the most influential figures of 20th century gay culture.

See the full comings and goings of Hulu in February 2018 below.

Coming to Hulu

Available Feb. 1

Cougar Town: Complete Series (ABC)

Dirt: Complete Series (ABC)

Everwood: Complete Series (WB)

Face Off: Complete Seasons 1-10 (Syfy)

Nightcap: Complete Season 2 (Pop)

One Tree Hill: Complete Series (WB)

Real Humans: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Endemol)

A Date for Mad Mary (2016)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Amelie (2001)

American Idiots (2013)

The Animal (2001)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Black Spurs (1965)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Casi Divas (2008)

Charm School (2007)

Confessions of A Dangerous Mind (2002)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Daybreakers (2009)

Gang Related (1997)

The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Harsh Times (2006)

The Haunting (1999)

He Said, She Said (1991)

Hoodlum (1997)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Intersection (1994)

Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Lulu on the Bridge (1998)

Manhattan (1979)

Manhunter (1986)

Mermaids (1990)

Michael (1996)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Nine Queens (2000)

Perfect Stranger (2007)

Red Dawn (1984)

Redline (2009)

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

Frailty (2001)

Running Scared (1986)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Sabrina (1995)

Sin City (2005)

Slow Burn (2000)

The Spirit (2008)

The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2004)

The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Thaw (2009)

The Warriors (1979)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (1999)

Available Feb. 2

A.P. Bio: Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

Available Feb. 4

Broad City: Complete Season 4 (Comedy Central)

My Dead Boyfriend (2016)

Available Feb. 5

Archer: Dreamland: Complete Season 8 (FXX)

Beach Rats (2017)

The Challenge (2017)

Weiner (2016)

Available Feb. 6

Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story (2017)

Danica (2017)

The 60 Yard Line (2017)

Available Feb. 7

A Taxi Driver (2017)

Available Feb. 8

Gary Unmarried: Complete Seasons 1-2 (ABC)

Perception: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ABC)

The PJ’s: Complete Seasons 1-3 (ABC)

Available Feb. 9

Brockmire: Complete Season 1 (IFC)

Available Feb. 11

Lucky (2017)

Run the Tide (2016)

Available Feb. 12

Along for the Ride (2016)

Honeymoon (2014)

It Happened in LA (2017)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Tom of Finland (2017)

Available Feb. 13

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Drinksgiving (2017)

Available Feb. 14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)

Star Trek (2009)

Available Feb. 15

Parenthood: Complete Series (NBC)

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

An Ideal Husband (1999)

Birthday Girl (2001)

Fresh (1994)

Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot (2008)

Monogamy (2011)

Next (2007)

Rebirth (2011)

The Exploding Girl (2010)

Available Feb. 16

Cardinal: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Available Feb. 17

The Long Road Home: Complete Season 1 (Nat Geo)

Available Feb. 18

Pocket Listing (2015)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Available Feb. 19

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

Available Feb. 20

Above Ground Level: Dubfire (2017)

Available Feb. 21

Once Upon A Time (2017)

The Villainess (2017)

Available Feb. 23

Detroit (2017)

Available Feb. 26

Love is Thicker than Water (2016)

Available Feb. 27

Good Girls: Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

Alien Psychosis (2017)

Available Feb. 28

The Looming Tower: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Leaving Hulu on Feb. 28

10 to Midnight (1983)

American Ninja (1985)

Assassination (1987)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Black Rain (1989)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

The Fourth War (1990)

Hot Rod (2007)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Platoon Leader (1988)

P.O.W. the Escape (1986)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rudo y Cursi (2008)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Spaceballs (1987)

Street Smart (1987)