Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams adds Tom Hanks to Arya's kill list

It’s apparently a great honor to be included on Arya Stark’s kill list from Game of Thrones. So, actress Maisie Williams added Tom Hanks and Graham Norton to the batch.

“A lot of people come up to me in the street and they want me to recite the names but then add their name,” Williams, 20, divulged on The Graham Norton Show. It’s a fan request she finds to be “a little odd.”

As she then recited for the television audience, Norton and his guests Hanks and Anthony Joshua have also joined Joffrey, Cersei, Ilyn Payne, The Mountain, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr, and The Red Woman.

“Please kill me!” Norton joked.

This list has changed over the seasons as various characters got both the proverbial and literal axes. The six-episode final season of Game of Thrones won’t premiere till 2019, so we’ll have to wait to see if Arya scratches more names off her list.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you: They take the time they need to do the show at its highest level of quality,” HBO programming boss Casey Bloys told EW of the long winter ahead of fans till the premiere. “As the show has gone on, it’s gotten bigger — big battle scenes, big special effects. These things take time. Here’s the one thing I can assure you: [showrunners] Dan [Weiss] and Dave [Benioff] were not sitting around on a beach waiting to go back to work. They’re perfectionists and this is the soonest it can come back at a level of quality that they are comfortable with.”

Watch the clip of Williams on The Graham Norton Show above.