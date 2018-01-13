The only thing to fear about season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead is not having a premiere date, and AMC is about to assuage that.

The network announced dates for an array of new and returning series at the Television Critics’ Association Press Tour on Saturday. The Walking Dead‘s companion series will return on Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET, and beginning the following week, the show will air at 9 p.m. The fourth season will bring a key Walking Dead character, Morgan (Lennie James) into the orbit of Madison (Kim Dickens) and company.

RELATED: Meet the new characters on Fear the Walking Dead

Season 3 of Into the Badlands returns April 22 at 10 p.m. ET. When the action resumes, off-the-grid Sunny (Daniel Wu) aligns with Bajie (Nick Frost) to head back into the Badlands after his son, Henry, contracts a mysterious illness.

The AMC Visionaries franchise continues with James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, which premieres April 30 at 10 p.m. ET. The six-part episode will feature the director delving into the roots of science fiction and its future with such A-listers as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith, and Sigourney Weaver.

The international thriller McMafia — inspired by the best-selling book of the same name — will premiere Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET and unfold in eight parts.The series follows the adventures of Alex Godman (James Norton), the son of Russian-exile parents with Mafia ties who is sucked into the organized crime world.

AMC had previously announced that the Ridley Scott-produced suspense thriller The Terror debuts with two episodes on March 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The show, which is inspired by real events, focuses on the Royal Navy crew as they try to discover the Northwest Passage.