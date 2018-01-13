Cosmos to return in 2019 with Possible Worlds

Neil deGrasse Tyson is officially returning to the Cosmos.

Seth MacFarlane, who co-produced 2014’s Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, teased over Reddit in September to “stay tuned” for a potential second season of the documentary series. “I can’t give a concrete answer to that yet ’cause I’m not allowed, but let’s just say you won’t be disappointed,” he wrote at the time. Now, we do have a concrete answer.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds will debut sometime in spring 2019 across National Geographic and Fox channels, the networks jointly announced from a Television Critics Association panel on Saturday. The series will also debut internationally through National Geographic.

A Spacetime Odyssey debuted as a follow-up to Carl Sagan’s Cosmos PBS broadcast from 1980. Tyson will return as the host for Possible Worlds, which “will venture to previously uncharted territories” in 13 new episodes.

Creator Ann Druyan will executive produce with MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, and Jason Clark. She’ll also publish a companion book of the same name as a follow-up to Sagan’s Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.

Watch the first teaser above.