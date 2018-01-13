To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

12 Monkeys is about to go further back in time than the Syfy drama has ever gone before.

During its fourth and final season, the cast of 12 Monkeys will get medieval, heading to 1400s England, which is actually the origin site of the show’s entire mythology. Once they splinter back — which will be no easy feat to travel that far back in time — waiting for them is the answer to everything: The key to destroying the Witness and the Army of the 12 Monkeys forever. But it will come with a sacrifice.

“We saved the best splinter for the last,” executive producer Terry Matalas tells EW. “We wanted to send them to a darker, more dangerous time period than ever before — and there’s nothing better for that than the Middle Ages. Imagine Jennifer Goines wandering through Winterfell and you can guess the places we’ve gone with it.”

Julie Vrabelova/Syfy

The final season of 12 Monkeys is slated to debut in summer.