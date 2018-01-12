Sandra Oh is at a knife's edge in Killing Eve first look

Sandra Oh is in a precarious position in the first look at BBC America’s new miniseries, Killing Eve.

Oh stars as Eve Shaw, a “bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy,” according to a release from the winter TCAs. Eve will match wits with Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer of The White Princess), a “mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the writer and star of Amazon’s Fleabag, wrote and will executive-produce the miniseries. BBCA president Sarah Barnett praised the cast and crew, saying, “In Killing Eve, a genius bunch of women behind and in front of the camera transcend the predictable with this funny and heart-stopping twisted cat and mouse thriller. …[The series] stands out in a sea of scripted stories as refreshingly entertaining and great fun.”

The series also stars Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, True Blood), who plays Carolyn, a lead MI6 agent, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) as Elena, Eve’s assistant. Rounding out the cast are Kim Bodnia (The Bridge), David Haig (Penny Dreadful), Sean Delaney, and Owen McDonnell (My Mother and Other Strangers).

Killing Eve premieres Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America. See the rest of the photos below.

Nick Briggs/BBC America

Sophie Mutevelian/BBC America