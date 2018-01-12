The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to stream on Amazon for free to celebrate Golden Globes wins

After The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel captured two Golden Globes this past Sunday, Amazon is in the mood to celebrate. The streaming giant announced Thursday that the first season of the series will be available to stream for free this weekend, no membership required.

Set in late-1950s New York City, the series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a housewife and mother who finds an escape in a newfound talent for stand-up comedy after her seemingly perfect life begins to fall apart. Brosnahan was awarded a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series for her roles, and the show came out on top in the best musical or comedy TV series category.

“When I read the script, the thing that stood out to me the most is that Midge is the most unapologetically confident woman I’d ever read in a script, and that scared the crap out of me and desperately made me want to play this part,” Brosnahan said backstage in the press room after her Globes win.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and is executive produced, written, and directed by her and her husband, Daniel Palladino, the same creative duo that brought Gilmore Girls to life.

Viewers will be able to watch the series at no cost from Friday through 11:59 p.m. local time on Monday, using the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including the Fire TV and mobile devices, or online at amazon.com/maisel.