Blindspot: Jane makes heartbreaking decision over Weller reveal

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

How did Jane react to the news that Weller killed her daughter during Blindspot‘s winter premiere? Spoiler alert: Not very well at all.

Though Jane (Jaimie Alexander) was initially in denial that Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) had killed her daughter, he explained that Avery (Kristina Reyes) had secretly tagged along with Weller on a mission in Berlin to get more info on Jane’s whereabouts, but it was a trap and Weller accidentally shot her thinking she was an assailant. By hour’s end, Jane decided to leave Weller, despondent because she’ll never even get to meet her daughter and angry because Weller kept the truth from her.

“They’re both heartbroken,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW of the breakup. “But right now, Jane just can’t get over that Weller kept this from her. The team wants to give them space and are hoping they can figure it out, but at work, everyone is going to try to stay focused at the task at hand.”

But there could be hope on the horizon, because the closing moments of the episode revealed that Avery is actually still alive, as viewers saw her try to escape captivity in Germany. Could Avery’s supposed death actually be part of Roman’s plans, ultimately a way to drive a wedge between Jane and Weller? “Interesting theory,” Gero says. “Keep watching.”

While viewers know Avery is actually alive, Jane won’t be far behind. “It will happen sooner than you think,” Gero says of a mother-daughter reunion. “And it will involve someone else from Jane’s past. Weller, at least initially, is not going to be happy about that.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.