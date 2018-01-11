Colbert to go live after Trump's State of the Union address

Stephen Colbert is taking on Donald Trump in a new cartoon series for Showtime — and he’ll also be ready to scrutinize the president right after Trump delivers the State of the Union address.

CBS will air a live edition of The Late Show at 11:35 p.m. ET (delayed on the West Coast) from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York following Trump’s speech on Jan. 30.

The Late Show last went live in February 2017 after Trump’s address to Congress.

Guests include Pod Save America hosts Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau, and Jon Lovett, as well as Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens. Chris Stapleton will serve as the musical guest.