Trump 'sh--hole' comment causes Seth Meyers to walk away from desk

Seth Meyers reaction to Donald Trump’s “sh–hole countries” comments was simple: just walk away.

On Thursday’s Late Night, the host addressed The Washington Post report that, during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and, African countries, the president said, “Why are we having all these people from sh–hole countries come here?”

This caused Meyers to introduce the new segment “Seth Has to Walk Away For a Minute.” Then, he fittingly walked away from his desk (even if it wasn’t for a full minute). From just offscreen, Meyers could be heard muttering, “At what point do you just have some common decency, some human emotion?”

Late Night airs weeknights on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET. Watch the full clip above.