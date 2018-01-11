Rachel Bloom dings former host T.J. Miller during Critics' Choice Awards

Rachel Bloom took a shot at former Critics’ Choice Awards host T.J. Miller during Thursday’s ceremony, the first to air without Miller as host since 2015.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star appeared onstage with black-ish lead Anthony Anderson to present best actress in a limited series and the two actors engaged in some pre-written banter designed to be uncomfortable. After Anderson recited a line that made “no sense,” the 47-year-old said the entire bit was “really awkward.”

“But, honestly, it’s, like, no more awkward than when T.J. Miller used to host this thing,” Bloom said as the crowd gasped.

“He can take it! He can take it!” Bloom added.

Miller hosted the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2016 and 2017. Last May, HBO announced Miller and Silicon Valley, the show that provided Miller with his breakout role, had “mutually agreed” to part ways. In December, Miller was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman, who alleged Miller assaulted her in college. Miller and his wife, Kate, released a statement denying her claims.