If there’s one thing Project Runway is good at, it’s making designers step out of their comfort zone – and blowtorching a dress is definitely not in designer Anthony Williams’ zone.

As the exclusive clip above shows, the designers are hard at work bleaching and burning fabric – not a typical technique when making garments but this is Project Runway All Stars, so anything goes. Williams is visibly afraid of using the blowtorch on his chosen fabric, so he prays to God “to not let me burn up in Project Runway All Stars.” Amen, Anthony.

“It was most definitely a sacrifice against my natural will to blowtorch fabric, but it is so much fun burning stuff up,” he says during his confessional.

