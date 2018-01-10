YouTube puts Logan Paul projects on hold after controversial video

The fallout for Logan Paul continues. After the YouTube personality received considerable backlash for his Dec. 31 video which contained images of an alleged suicide victim, YouTube has halted its business relationship with him as a result.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred. Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season 4 of Foursome and his new Originals are on hold,” the streaming platform said Wednesday in a statement.

Reps for Paul did not immediately reply to EW’s to request for comment.

This leaves YouTube Red original feature The Thinning: New World Order in limbo; the film, a planned sequel to Paul’s YouTube Red original sci-fi thriller The Thinning, was first announced in November and was expected to premiere on Red sometime in 2018.

Perhaps the most immediate impact will be felt on the streaming platform’s Google Preferred program, which allows brands to sell ads on the top 5 percent of YouTube content creators. Paul’s channels have been removed from the program, effective immediately.

Paul has also been removed from the planned fourth season of YouTube Red original comedy Foursome, in which he portrayed the older brother of Jenn McAllister’s Andie. The third season premiered on Red on Nov. 1.

Though Paul deleted the video and issued two apologies before announcing he was taking a break from posting new content, YouTube received pressure to take further steps against Paul and to prevent any similar behavior in the future. After releasing an initial statement saying Paul’s video violated its policies, YouTube issued a new statement Tuesday saying the company was “upset” by the video and announced it would take steps to “ensure a video like this is never circulated again.”