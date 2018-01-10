Vikings channels the Time's Up movement in new promo

A new promo for Vikings seems to be taking a page from the Time’s Up movement.

The topical trailer for the History Channel series sees Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) delivering a rousing monologue that could’ve come straight from a Golden Globes’ acceptance speech.

“What is a woman’s place in this world?” asks the Queen of Kattegat. “Is it to be docile? Compliant? Or simply silent? No. The gods have bigger plans for you, I swear it. You are bold. You are strong. You are cunning. You are wise. You are sharp from keeping constant watch. You are powerful for making your voice heard. Your place may be as a warrior or as queen, but only you hold the reins to that destiny. So, be bold, and the gods will carry you to greatness with no one strong enough to stop you.”

At Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, women wore black to show solidarity for the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to support female equality and fight sexual harassment. Many of the acceptance speeches also centered on female and minority empowerment.

Vikings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel. Watch the powerful promo above.