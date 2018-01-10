Late Show: Fake Melania returns to address Fire and Fury revelations

TONIGHT: The First Lady is hardly mentioned in the bombshell book #FireAndFury, but she has plenty to say tonight on #LSSC. pic.twitter.com/VsNVgt3CRx — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 11, 2018

“Melania Trump” is setting the record straight about Michael Wolff’s juicy new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

On Wednesday’s Late Show, Laura Benanti reprised her impersonation of the first lady and addressed Wolff’s assertion that Donald Trump’s win on Election Night had her “in tears — and not of joy.”

“It is pure fiction, fake book, every single word is lie,” she said, only to reverse course when questioned specifically whether she did cry. “Oh, no, no, that is true. But they were tears of happiness, you know, like you do at your wedding or every morning in the mirror.”

Host Stephen Colbert also wondered if, like the book says, everyone who knows the president calls him an “idiot.” She responded, “Not everybody… one of the grandchildren can’t even talk yet!”

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch the clip above.