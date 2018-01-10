Jennifer Lopez to guest-star on Will & Grace in two different roles

This just in: Jennifer Lopez is guest-starring on Will & Grace! And this just in, too: Jennifer Lopez is guest-starring on Will & Grace!

The pop singer/actor will play two different roles on NBC’s revived comedy, the network announced on Wednesday. Lopez appeared in two episodes of the show’s original run, singing at the wedding of Karen (Megan Mullally) and Lyle (John Cleese) and insisting that people use her fragrance, Glow.

This time around, she’ll be playing herself — or at least a version of herself — as well as Detective Harlee Santos, whom she portrays on another NBC series, Shades of Blue.

Lopez is the latest guest star from the original run to return to the sitcom; this season’s guest roster includes Harry Connick Jr., Minnie Driver, Leslie Jordan, and Bobby Cannavale.

Will & Grace returned to NBC after a decade-long absence and has been renewed through next season. Shades of Blue has been renewed for a third season.