Designated Survivor casts Michael J. Fox as a D.C. attorney

Michael J. Fox is joining the Kirkman administration.

Designated Survivor has cast the veteran TV star for a five-episode arc as Ethan West, a Washington attorney who is hired by President Tom Kirkman’s (Kiefer Sutherland) cabinet and ultimately appointed as special prosecutor to investigate former President Cornelius Moss’ alleged leak of classified information.

Here’s the official description of his character from the drama: “West is a hyper-competitive, wily, relentless lawyer who plays his cards close to the vest and whose only allegiance is to his mandate — a single-mindedness that makes him an unpredictable and formidable adversary for President Tom Kirkman.”

Fox last appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm and, before that, as the magnificent Louis Canning on The Good Wife.

Designated Survivor returns to ABC on Feb. 28.