Barack Obama still has 'dad moves' on David Letterman's Netflix talk show

David Letterman scored some BFDs for his new Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman — and one of them is former President Barack Obama. As shown in a clip from the episode, available to stream Jan. 12, Obama makes his first post-presidency talk show appearance to discuss (among other things) that time he brought his “dad moves” to dance with Prince.

“This was probably three or four months before he died, and Prince asks Sasha [Obama] to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer,” Obama recalls of the late “Purple Rain” singer’s performance at the White House in 2015. Prince died the following April at the age of 57.

“Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing, but I have dad moves.”

“Staying in the pocket,” as it happens, is key for dad dancing. “So, you’ve got to stay in the pocket,” Obama continues, “because I think everybody in here knows dads who get out of the pocket. And they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off. And you know, they start doing like karate kicks and all kinds of stuff.”

Letterman, the former host of CBS’ The Late Show, came out of retirement to host My Next Guest Needs No Introduction for the streaming platform. Elsewhere in his debut hourlong episode, Obama will discuss his family, his life since leaving the White House, and what he views as the most pressing issues facing the country.

Other guests on lock for the series are George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, JAY-Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern.

After the premiere episode on Friday, Jan. 12, a new episode will debut on Netflix every month in 2018.