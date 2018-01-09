Tonya Harding now says she remembers ex-husband discussing 'taking somebody out'

ABC News’ upcoming special Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story is turning out to be the perfect complement to I, Tonya.

As Harding has re-entered the cultural conversation with the release of Craig Gillespie’s Oscar-contending film, which stars Margot Robbie as the Olympic skater, she has begun making several high-profile public appearances: Harding was a guest of the film’s team at the Golden Globes, recently appeared on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter opposite Margot Robbie, and agreed to an extensive interview for ABC’s new documentary, set for a Thursday premiere.

Judging by the preview ABC aired on Tuesday, The Tonya Harding Story might be making some news of its own.

In the clip released by ABC, the network’s Amy Robach presses Harding on what she knew about the attack on Kerrigan, her once-Olympic rival, and when. Initially, Harding maintains that ex-husband Jeff Gillooly (played in the film by Sebastian Stan) never told her anything or asked for her “permission,” and that outside of sending an anonymous death threat, she was totally in the dark.

But then Harding remembers something else. “I did, however, overhear them talking about stuff where, ‘Well, maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team,’” she revealed. “And I remembered telling them, I go, ‘What the hell are you talking about? I can skate.'”

She then clarified that despite overhearing this, it didn’t click after Kerrigan was attacked that Gillooly may have been speaking about Kerrigan.

I, Tonya features both Harding and Gillooly pleading ignorance on what happened to Kerrigan; the film is told from their competing perspectives. After Kerrigan was attacked, Harding was banned from the U.S. Figure Skating Association for life, after pleading guilty to hindering the prosecution, while Gillooly accepted a plea offer in exchange for his testimony against Harding.

ABC will premiere Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story airs on Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET. I, Tonya is currently in theaters.