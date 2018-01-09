The Perfect Fit sneak peek: Bride wows her family in 'Kim Kardashian' wedding dress

PeopleTV‘s new body-positive bridal series The Perfect Fit, which premieres today, aims to help women embrace their figures and redefine bridal beauty.

Filmed in Chicago’s Haute & Co. Bridal Boutique, The Perfect Fit will introduce 12 brides — sized 14 to 32 — in search of the perfect gown for their big day. Boutique owner Shannelle Armstrong-Fowler and her staff boast a motto of “Style, Snatch, and Slay,” meaning they intend to style every client into a gown that snatches up her body to accentuate all the right curves so that she can confidently slay her way down the aisle.

“Every person deserves to feel and look phenomenal, especially on their wedding day, and we’re excited to share the journeys of our stunning brides with the world,” says Armstrong-Fowler.

In the exclusive clip above, a bride-to-be tries on a gorgeous beaded, lace gown, which reminds her of something Kim Kardashian-West would wear. “I can’t tell how the booty looks, but I feel like it looks good,” she says.

Armstrong-Fowler confirmed that, indeed, “the booty look good.”

The Perfect Fit premieres on PeopleTV on Jan. 9. To watch, click here or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.