PaleyFest LA will mark its 35th anniversary with a lineup featuring a tribute to Barbra Streisand, as well as panels with the casts and creative teams of such television shows as The Handmaid’s Tale, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Riverdale, and Queen Sugar.

The Paley Center for Media has just announced the full lineup for the festival, which will run March 16-25 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Streisand will be honored with an Icon Tribute on opening night, taking part in a conversation illuminating her groundbreaking work in TV, including several Emmy-winning specials.

The rest of the lineup is packed with hit shows: The Orville (March 17), Will & Grace (March 17), The Handmaid’s Tale (March 18), Silicon Valley (March 18), Supernatural (March 20), The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon (March 21), The Good Doctor (March 22), Mom (March 24), Queen Sugar (March 24), Riverdale (March 25), and Stranger Things (March 25).

Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the festival will feature “the very best that television has to offer including Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas, intriguing sci-fi mysteries, and the acclaimed revival of one of television’s most beloved shows.”

The Paley Center was founded in 1975 by the late William Paley, who also founded CBS. The annual PaleyFest benefits the center’s efforts toward the preservation and archival digitization of the history of television and radio media across cultures and communities.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Jan. 12. More information can be found on the Paley Center website.