Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks impersonate each other's iconic roles in hilarious video

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks are two of Hollywood’s greatest actors, but how would their careers look if the résumés were flipped?

Ellen DeGeneres helped answer that question on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she had Streep and Hanks impersonate each other’s iconic characters, from Streep’s famed performance in The Devil Wears Prada to Hanks’ Oscar-winning part as Forrest Gump.

Watch above as Hanks tackles not just Miranda Priestly, but also Margaret Thatcher from The Iron Lady; for her part, Streep takes on both Gump and Woody from Toy Story.

Streep and Hanks are paired together for the first time in Steven Spielberg’s The Post, which is out now.