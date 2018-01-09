Meghan McCain slams Ivanka Trump's 'tone-deaf' praise of Oprah's Golden Globe speech

.@MeghanMcCain reacts to Ivanka Trump tweeting praise for Oprah's #GoldenGlobes speech and the #TimesUp movement: "You're not separate, you're never gonna be detached from what's happening in the White House right now." pic.twitter.com/MXnFen8HLp — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2018

Ivanka Trump’s praise of Oprah Winfrey’s powerful Golden Globes speech has already drawn plenty of criticism. And now, a fellow high-profile political daughter is joining the fray.

During Tuesday’s episode of The View, the panel weighed in on the president’s daughter and advisor tweeting about Winfrey’s “empowering and inspiring” words. While Joy Behar called Trump “clueless” and Whoopi Goldberg suggested this was her saying she believed the numerous sexual misconduct allegations leveled at her father, the strongest and most relatable commentary came from Meghan McCain.

The View co-host and daughter of Sen. John McCain accused Trump of “trying to play both sides,” calling her tweet “tone-deaf.” “Whether she likes it or not, you are attached, you are an entity, you’re no longer one person,” opined McCain. “The idea that you get to be separate, especially when you are in the White House, working in the White House, in the West Wing, is delusional… You’re not separate, you’re never gonna be detached from what’s happening in the White House right now.”

McCain concluded by pointing out that many are pushing for Winfrey to run for president in 2020, which means Trump just endorsed her father’s possible opponent. “This could be a woman who’s going to be running against your dad, you’re going to be in the nitty-gritty of another campaign, and you’re already supporting this?” she said. “It’s just stupid politics on top of everything else.”

Watch the full clip above. The View airs weekdays on ABC.