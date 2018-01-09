Late Show shares 'isolated vocals' of what Trump sang during National Anthem

Derek Lawrence
January 09, 2018 AT 10:24 PM EST

Did Donald Trump pledge allegiance to cheese?

During Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game, the president took the field for the National Anthem, and many observers couldn’t help but wonder if he knew the words. And now, The Late Show “has obtained President Trump’s isolated vocals,” which include mentions of cheese, Steve Bannon, and “butt stuff.”

“Red Square… my best buddy lives there,” sang Trump in the lip reading parody. “And I have, like, big braaaaaains!

The Late Show airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET. Watch the clip above, and also see Bad Lip Reading’s interpretation of Trump’s performance.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now