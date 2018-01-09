Late Show shares 'isolated vocals' of what Trump sang during National Anthem

After months of chiding NFL players for disrespecting the National Anthem, President Trump finally got his chance to show them how it's done. pic.twitter.com/SnLtymKu0t — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 9, 2018

Did Donald Trump pledge allegiance to cheese?

During Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game, the president took the field for the National Anthem, and many observers couldn’t help but wonder if he knew the words. And now, The Late Show “has obtained President Trump’s isolated vocals,” which include mentions of cheese, Steve Bannon, and “butt stuff.”

“Red Square… my best buddy lives there,” sang Trump in the lip reading parody. “And I have, like, big braaaaaains!”

The Late Show airs weeknights on CBS.