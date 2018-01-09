The Tonight Show has scored some big stars for Super Bowl night.

Justin Timberlake and Dwayne Johnson are slated to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s post-game show on Sunday, Feb. 4, NBC announced at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday. This episode of The Tonight Show will air live from the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

The cast of This Is Us — which includes Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley — will also appear on the telecast. NBC is airing a special episode of its hit family drama after the Super Bowl, which will be followed by local news and then The Tonight Show.

Timberlake, who will serve as the halftime entertainment of Super Bowl LII, will pull double duty on Fallon that night as both guest and performer.