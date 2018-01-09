Gayle King on Oprah for president: 'I do think she's intrigued by the idea'

Oprah Winfrey’s longtime friend said on Tuesday’s CBS This Morning that Winfrey is “intrigued” by the idea of running for president in 2020 — despite Winfrey previously saying she had no intention to declare candidacy.

“No, I absolutely don’t think that her position has changed. I don’t. You know, I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think this though, guys. I do think she’s intrigued by the idea,” King said. “I do think that. I also know after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have a right to change your mind. I don’t think at this point she is actually considering it. But listen, there are people who have said they want to be her campaign manager, who want to quit their jobs and campaign for her. She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don’t think that she’s actively considering it.”

King added, “Listen, Oprah crafted that speech. She knew how she wanted to start. This was the thing for her: she knew exactly what she wanted to say and she knew how she wanted to say it. She crafted the speech, she talked to an editor at the magazine and the two of them came up with it, but Oprah put down exactly what she wanted to say. Those were all her words. You know, listen, she writes her ‘What I Know For Sure’ column every week – every month in the magazine. She’s a very good writer. We all know she’s a very good talker and so I think that it was a home run on many levels. Being in that room I will say this: Being in that room was electrifying. It was the right person giving the right speech at the right time. She wanted that moment to be more than women wearing black dresses of solidarity. She really did want to speak to young girls around the country. She really did want to say enough already and I think she delivered on all that in a very eloquent way. Will she run for president? I think it’s a very very intriguing idea myself.”

"I'm thinking that she is not going to be running for president… she's very intrigued and I also say as I've heard many years on the @Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind but that's certainly not something she's considering right now. " — @GayleKing pic.twitter.com/cQuZeXRK2r — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 9, 2018

After Winfrey’s stirring Golden Globes speech on Sunday, many observers — including Winfrey’s longtime partner Steadman Graham — suggested a presidential run could be in her future. “She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president,” Meryl Streep said. “I don’t think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn’t have a choice.” Sources later told CNN Winfrey was considering a run, but NBC reported additional sources claiming Winfrey would not make a play for the White House.

Winfrey has seemingly long toyed with the notion of running for president. In September of last year, she tweeted an article that proclaimed her the Democrats’ best hope in a 2020 race against Donald Trump. The tweet sparked renewed speculation that she might run, but a representative for Winfrey said she was just thanking the reporter.