Supergirl first look: Mon-El finally suits up!

Mon-El is finally suiting up on Supergirl!

With Kara (Melissa Benoist) still out of commission after her battle with Reign (Odette Annable), Mon-El (Chris Wood) and his fellow members of the Legion of Superheroes will have to step up to protect National City. Hence, Mon-El will finally be donning his super suit.

So far, Supergirl has stayed somewhat faithful to Mon-El’s comic book story line: After suffering lead poisoning, Mon-El was placed in the Phantom Zone until Brainiac-5 discovered a cure in the 30th Century, during which time Mon-El joined the Legion under the name Valor. On the show, of course, Mon-El was forced to leave Earth after the release of the lead dispersal device, accidentally going through a wormhole that landed him in the 30th Century, where he’s now a member of the Legion and married to Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson). The show’s version of Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) will debut in the midseason premiere.

Here’s the logline: “Struggling to heal from her injuries inflicted by Reign, Supergirl remains in a dreamlike state, unable to be reached. Mon-El recruits one of the Legion members, Brainiac-5, to try to bring her back. Meanwhile, Reign continues her rampage on the city so the DEO teams up with the Legion of Superheroes to try to stop her.”

The CW

Supergirl returns Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.