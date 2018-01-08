Roseanne Barr finally earned the 'created by' credit on Roseanne

To read more about Roseanne, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Back when Roseanne was a huge hit for ABC, one of the biggest thorns in Roseanne Barr’s side was how she didn’t have a created by credit on the sitcom.

Not anymore.

Barr, who previously resented how Matt Williams earned the credit because he wrote the 1988 pilot episode, has the sole credit for the new iteration that premieres March 27.

“I had always had a strong voice in the scripts. I wouldn’t have came back if it didn’t happen,” Barr told EW exclusively. “Of course I made my demands and they were met and I’m very grateful for them. Being 65, I don’t have any time for bullsh–. So I’m not going to go through anybody’s personal issues with them that take precedence over the show.”

In 2008, Barr told EW about the moment she learned Williams would earn the credit, even though the show was based on her “Domestic Goddess” stand-up routine. “I was like, ”You motherf—er!” I stood up at the screening party” she said. ”What are you f—ing thinking?” We built the show around my actual life and my kids.”

In response, Williams said Barr’s “desperate and angry cry that ‘I created everything’ was not true. I did write it. Did I pick her brain and talk to her and watch her stand-up a thousand times? Absolutely. The Writers Guild of America determines these [credits].”

Today, Barr tells EW that her attitude has changed since the show’s original run on ABC from 1988 to 1997.

“I don’t want to fight no more. I don’t have nothing to prove,” she said. “I already proved it so I just want to be fun and a smooth ride. I want to enjoy the good parts of it. That’s been possible this 10th season. I always felt like 10 was my magic number and I wanted 10 really bad. So I’m so happy that I got them because I feel like I needed 10 years to say all the things I wanted to say.”

