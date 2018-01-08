Pretty Little Liars cast stages reunion

They’re not in Rosewood anymore.

More than six months after the series finale of Pretty Little Liars hit the air, a few of the show’s cast members reunited for a night of fun and games. For those who follow Shay Mitchell’s Instagram, a recent story showed PLL cast members Troian Bellisario (along with her husband, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams), Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Keegan Allen, and Ian Harding playing a bit of jumbo Jenga and, just generally, enjoying an “A”-free lifestyle.

Benson took to Twitter to post a photo from that night with the caption, “So lucky to have these ones.” (Missing from the photo is Harding.)

There’s no word yet on whether any of them will appear in the upcoming PLL spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, but Mitchell has said, “Never say never.” (And for die-hard Spoby shippers, perhaps this photo can serve as your happily ever after?)

